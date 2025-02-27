Michelle Trachtenberg Illness: Gossip Girl Alum Underwent Liver Transplant Before Death; Was Found 'Unconscious and Unresponsive' At NYC Home

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michelle Trachtenberg, famous for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has died aged 39. Although the cause of death is not officially recognised, sources say that she received a liver transplant months before her death.

On February 26 morning, police found Trachtenberg 'unresponsive and unconscious' in her New York City home. As per People, emergency medical responders were called to the scene, but she was declared dead on arrival. Law enforcement officials have eliminated criminal action.

Although she never openly revealed health issues, Trachtenberg had put to rest rumors regarding her looks in 2024. In reply to criticism of her appearance in an Instagram post, she staunchly declared, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

In January, some fans speculated a jaundice tint in her eyes which is a possible indicator of liver issues. She ruled out rumors of plastic surgery and illness stating she was "happy and healthy."

As ABC News reported, there is a possibility that complications from a liver transplant could have contributed to her premature death. Close friend Amanda de Cadenet has revealed that Trachtenberg knew how critical her condition was.

In an Instagram post, she paid tribute to the Gossip Girl actress. De Cadenet remembered quiet discussions with Trachtenberg and wrote, "I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months, but you knew that death was a high possibility and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one."

The precise cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's death has not been officially declared yet.