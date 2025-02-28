Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death: Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Heartbreaking Message for On-Screen Sister

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar paid a heartfelt tribute to her co-star and on-screen sister, Michelle Trachtenberg, amid her sudden death at 39. The actress was found to be unresponsive at her New York apartment at 8:00 am on February 26.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gellar penned a heartbreaking note for the late actress, alongside a carousel of pictures of the duo.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "Michelle, listen to me." She further added, "Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live... for you."

Gellar's message to the late movie star also included a quote from their project together.

Speaking about the actress in one of the previous interviews, Sarah has claimed that she shared a close bond with her co-star and that she "will always hold a key" to her heart.

Previously, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Gossip Girl star talked about her shared relationship with the former. She said, "Sarah was really supportive, which was a comforting feeling."

Trachtenberg further added, "Everyone on the set, especially Sarah, is really fabulous about getting me my time in school and saying, 'Okay, what are you learning now? You have a geometry test to take? Then go, go!'"

Apart from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, the late actress appeared in various other notable titles, such as 17 Again, Ice Princess, and All My Children, among many.

Investigation over the actress' death is underway. The officials have eliminated the factor of criminality so far.