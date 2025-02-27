Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death: Princess Eugenie Mourns Demise of Her ‘Close Friend’ at 39
Princess Eugenie mourned the death of her close friend, Michelle Trachtenberg, amid the Gossip Girl alum’s death at the age of 39. Read the details below.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Princess Eugenie is mourning the death of her close friend, Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at the age of 39. The Gossip Girl actress was found dead at her New York City apartment on February 26. The police officials have announced that no foul play was detected.
Further investigation is underway. While the fans of the actress are grieving the loss, the princess too has been experiencing the wave of sadness.
The 17 Again star and the royal family member bonded when they met in New York in 2013. Moreover, the actress would call the latter her art guide and had an adorable nickname, Girl E.
Though the princess returned to the U.K., their friendship grew over the years, and the actress also gave a special shoutout to her friend in a special Instagram post.
In her caption, she wrote at the time, “This is a #throwback post. And a dedication to an amazing person. I met this wonderful human years ago in New York.”
She further added, “Eugenie has been one of the dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life.”
Apart from the princess, Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl co-star, Ed Westwick, has posted a heartfelt tribute for the actress. The cause of death is yet known to be due to natural circumstances.
