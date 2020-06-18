Michelle Williams welcomes first child with film and theatre director Thomas Kail

This is Michelle William's second child and first baby with Thomas Kail. The actress had earlier given birth to daughter Matilda Ledger whom she had with late actor Heath Ledger.

Actress Michelle Williams has welcomed her second child and first baby with partner Thomas Kail, as per US Weekly. At the awards earlier this year in January, Michelle and Thomas had put a loved up display and the actress had even flaunted her baby bump. As per reports, Michelle and Thomas have now welcomed their first child. The news was first reported by US Weekly in December 2019 that the actress was expecting. A source had revealed that the couple are thrilled about the baby.

"They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world. They would like to be married by the time that happens," a source had revealed in December. There were also reports that Michelle and Thomas had secretly tied the knot in March.

This is Michelle's second child. The actress had earlier given birth to daughter Matilda Ledger back in 2005, whom she had with late actor Heath Ledger who passed away due to reported drug overdose in 2008. Michelle got married to Phil Elverum in 2018 but the couple split soon after in 2019.

As for her partner Thomas Kail, the film and theatre director was previously married to actress Angela Christian in 2006. After their respective splits from their spouses, Kail and Michelle “fell hard and fast for each other,” an insider told Us Weekly in January.

Here's wishing Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail a hearty congratulations!

Share your comment ×