Michelle Yeoh celebrates her momentous win at 2023 Oscars with fiancé Jean Todt; Fan says, ‘History is made’

Michelle Yeoh is on cloud nine and expectedly so. After all, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles today. Yeoh made history as she became the first Asian actress ever to earn the coveted honour in the category. She beat the likes of Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) to win the Academy Award. And now, she has taken to her Instagram space to celebrate this milestone in her career.

Michelle Yeoh celebrates her Oscar win

A few hours back, Michelle Yeoh took to her social media space and shared a picture with her long-time partner and fiancé Jean Todt. In the photo, the Malaysian actress looked spectacular as she donned a white Dior gown. Her hair was left open in curls and she rocked a huge diamond ring as an accessory. She sat beside Totd as they both held her Oscar trophy close and smiled at the camera. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress captioned the post with a slew of emoticons.

Take a look at her Instagram post below.

Celebs and fans react to Michelle Yeoh's Instagram win

Many celebrities and fans reacted to Michelle Yeoh’s Instagram win. As soon as she shared the Instagram post, it was flooded with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “You inspire so many young Malaysian ladies out here, thank you for letting us believe that we can do it too (fire emoji) so well deserved!! (red heart emoji)”. Malala also left a comment on her post and it read, “(clapping emojis) so well deserved and loved every bit of your speech.” A third fan’s comment said, “Still crying with such happy tears (crying emojis) Thank you for representing the Asian community!! It only took 95 years to be acknowledged (slew of emojis).” Yet another fan said, “History is made (slew of emojis) congratulations!!”

