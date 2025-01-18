Michelle Yeoh Credits THIS Famous Director for Reviving Her Action Film Career After Stunt Accident

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about how a pivotal moment with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino revitalized her career in action films after she had decided to quit.

Yeoh, who is famed for starring in several action movies, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show. She explained how she once considered not acting in any more action movies again because she suffered a major stunt accident in Hong Kong.

During the time she was seriously contemplating the future, Yeoh met Tarantino, who was very enthusiastic and advised her to reevaluate her decision. He told her that there were other ways to continue doing what she wanted in action cinema.

The Wicked star said, "I was in Hong Kong and depressed as I had had a bad accident while filming a stunt. I felt hopeless and was rethinking the whole action thing and thought maybe I should take a step back."

"When I met [Tarantino], he was so enthusiastic and said that if you love something, you have to find a better way to do it," recounted Yeoh on the chat show.

Although she has yet to work with Tarantino, Yeoh is always up for it. She remembered that during their conversations, he would be honest with her and say how unlikely she was for certain roles, such as in Kill Bill.

Yeoh recalled, "I have never worked with him, and when I asked him about Kill Bill and why he hadn’t thought of me, he said, ‘No one would believe Uma Thurman could kick your ass!'"

With this passion in her heart for the action genre, Michelle Yeoh has crafted an incredible body of work, including some classic action movies like Wing Chun, Supercop, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, and many others. She recently appeared in the musical film Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum.

