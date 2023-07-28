Michelle Yeoh finally gets married to longtime fiancée Jean Todt after 19 years of togetherness

It's Michelle Yeoh's world and we're just living in it. The actress ruled the awards season earlier in April, sweeping the biggest accolades. Now, Yeoh has also taken a big step in her personal life. She finally sealed the deal with her longtime partner Jean Todt recently. Here's everything we know.

Michelle Yeoh marries partner Jean Todt after 19 years

Michelle Yeoh got married to her long-time partner, and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in an intimate ceremony held in Geneva on Thursday. This wedding comes 19 years after the groom proposed to the actress back in 2004.

The wedding ceremony was kept private for the most part. A guest at the event, Felipe Massa, who also happens to be an ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver shared a few glimpses of the ceremony and reception on his Instagram story.

A message from the program revealed just how quickly the couple had gotten engaged after meeting each other, "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES. Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Massa posted a carousel of images on Instagram. It includes a selfie featuring the bride, groom, and Yeoh's 2023 Best Actress Oscar statuette for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Another picture displayed the 60-year-old in a cream silk shirt and tasseled cream skirt, standing alongside her husband, Massa, 42, and other attendees within a lavishly adorned building in Geneva.

The Oscar winner appeared in a separate wedding attire, donning a nude lace dress with a silk bodice. In one photo, she and Todt could be seen smiling and embracing, alongside her golden Oscar statuette adding a glimmer of recognition to the special occasion.

The caption read, "Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much."

Michelle Yeoh's Year

The actress has been having a great year, personally and professionally. She became the first Asian woman to receive the Best Actress Oscar in March. In her statement after the momentous win, Yeoh expressed her gratitude to the Academy for recognizing and embracing diversity and genuine representation. She described it as a significant milestone that had been the result of relentless efforts for a long time.

Meanwhile, the actress has already started working on her next project. She has officially returned to the Star Trek universe, but this time with her own spin-off in the works.

