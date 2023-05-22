Michelle Yeoh talks about progress, says she's getting characters that aren't described as 'Asian-looking'

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has a diverse filmography including rom-coms and action films in her long career. But it is only now that she sees some progress in the film industry. The 60-year-old actress has opened up about the roles she is getting now in her career as well as her acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Michelle Yeoh is finally getting characters that aren't described as 'Asian-looking'

The Oscar-winning actor thinks that she is hopeful about the future of Asian performers in cinema after the recent successes of Asian films, directors and actors. During her appearance at the Women in Motion chat at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Yeoh talked about her 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and said that Hollywood was not ready to recognize and appreciate Asian actors as well as talent all those years ago.

"There were so many great Asian, Chinese movies that came out at that time. But if you look at all the films that get nominated here in Cannes and get awards, very rarely, especially at the Oscars... they would nominate best director, best film, everything. You wonder how do you get there without the actors? So, it seems a little odd," Yeoh, who made history by being the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, reflected during the chat.

Referencing her 2022 award-winning and critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once, she explained, "It's just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the normal way. In the normal way, would Everything Everywhere All At Once have been nominated? Chances are no, five to ten years ago." She revealed the film is not getting a sequel. "There's no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing," Yeoh told Variety at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She noted that she has seen progress in the industry recently.

"The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn't describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward," Yeoh explained. Talking about her historic Oscar win, she said, "The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people. The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world."

