Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime beau Jean Todt: '19 years and Married'

It's no secret that love knows no boundaries, and Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt's love story is a testament to just that. The talented actress Michelle Yeoh and her longtime beau, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony held in the picturesque city of Geneva, Switzerland. The couple, who had been together for an impressive 19 years, said YES!! to each other on Thursday, sealing their love forever.

Michelle and Jean Todt’s behind-the-scenes wedding moments

Yeoh treated fans to a sneak peek of their post-wedding bliss, showing the couple sitting up in bed surrounded by swan-shaped towels and petals arranged to form a heart

From Shanghai to Geneva—A love story for the ages

The wedding ceremony took place on July 27th, 2023, in Geneva, surrounded by their closest family and friends, who couldn't have been happier to witness the special moment.

Congratulations pour in from fans and followers

On Reddit, a user shared a heartwarming message, "It's like a real-life movie romance! Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, you've stolen our hearts. May your love story continue to inspire us all!”

The couple's wedding has clearly struck a chord with fans worldwide, who continue to flood social media with heartfelt messages of love and admiration. With 19 years of love as their foundation, there's no doubt that their journey ahead will be filled with happiness, laughter, and endless love.

