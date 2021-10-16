Mick Jagger FIRES BACK at Paul McCartney: He's gonna join us in the blues cover band

A fresh chapter has been added to the long-running rivalry between the Beatles and the Stones. Mick Jagger called out fellow music icon Paul McCartney during the Rolling Stones performance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night after the Beatles star referred to his band as a "blues cover band."

"Paul McCartney is here, he's going to help us — he's going to join us in a blues cover later," Jagger, 78, joked during the show as per PEOPLE. Recently, McCartney, 79, told the New Yorker, "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are." During Thursday's performance, Jagger also addressed several other superstars who were not there, including the late Kirk Douglas and Lady Gaga, who is now doing her own shows in Las Vegas. However, the conversation is the latest instance of the rivals making fun of one other's rock star status.

According to PEOPLE, during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in April 2020, Jagger and bandmate Keith Richards discussed how their band compares to the Fab Four. "One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist," Jagger said at the time. The remark came on the heels of McCartney's visit on The Howard Stern Show around the same time, when he informed Howard Stern that "the Beatles were better" than the Stones.

Meanwhile, Jagger and McCartney have known each other since the 1960s, when McCartney and fellow Beatle John Lennon wrote the Stones' second-ever song "I Wanna Be Your Man" in 1964.

ALSO READ:Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are 'a blues cover band'; Here's why