Mick Jagger OPENS UP on continuing Rolling Stones Tour following Charlie Watts’ death; Find out

Mick Jagger reflects on his time with bandmate Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones leader spoke on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" and discussed his plans to resume touring after Watts' death. Watts' publicist announced his death in August, saying he “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

However, Jagger and the Rolling Stones recently returned to the road on their Get No Filter tour, a decision that was easy for the band. “When he was sick, he said as per Entertainment Tonight, "You’ve gotta just carry on and do this tour. Don’t stop because of me,’” Jagger told Stern. “So we did.” He continued, “Charlie was the heartbeat for the band, you know, and also a very steady personality. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva — that’s the last thing you want in a drummer. He was a very quirky guy.”

Meanwhile, Jagger says touring without Watts is not the same. “We really miss him,” he said. “You know, we did so many shows with him, and so many tours with him, and so many recording sessions, it’s strange being without him.” Since 1963, Charlie has been a member of the Rolling Stones. Apart from Jagger and Richards, he is the only member who has appeared on all of the band's studio albums. Watts was introduced to Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards while playing drums in London's rhythm and blues clubs in the 1960s, and the three invited him to join their group in 1962.

The Stones have 11 more stops on their Get No Filter tour.

