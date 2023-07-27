Mick Jagger turns 80: Take a look at singer’s career and achievements

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday on July 26. From groundbreaking performances to timeless hits, read on to know more about the legendary frontman's iconic career in rock music.

Mick Jagger, the iconic singer and frontman of the Rolling Stones, has now entered his ninth decade, marking an extraordinary milestone in his legendary career. Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday on July 26. As the singer turns 80, let's take a trip down memory lane and celebrate some of the Jagger-iest moments that have shaped the landscape of rock 'n' roll.

Mick Jagger early days and the birth of a frontman

From a young age, it was clear that Mick Jagger was destined for greatness. His mother, Eva, noticed his adventurous spirit, but what stood out was his interest in money – an unusual trait for a little boy. Little did she know that this drive would play a significant role in his journey to stardom.

In 1961, fate brought Jagger together with his childhood friend Keith Richards at Dartford Station, leading to the formation of the Rolling Stones. From the start, Jagger was not just a solo singer or a band member; he was the embodiment of a frontman – a concept he would go on to define for generations to come.

Jagger’s career, music and beyond

Mick Jagger's career has been filled with bold moves and candid moments. He fearlessly challenged societal norms with songs like Let’s Spend the Night Together and Under My Thumb, sparking discussions and debates about rock's misogyny.

Throughout the years, Jagger's musical genius evolved, and he continued to surprise fans. His falsetto on We Love You and the emotional rendition of Wild Horses are just a glimpse of his versatile vocal prowess.

Jagger's impact extended beyond music, with ventures like producing films and live-streaming cricket matches. He's never shied away from being himself, and his sharp wit and unapologetic attitude have been constants throughout his journey.

Mick Jagger unstoppable force of rock 'n' roll

The Rolling Stones, with Jagger at the helm, became British rock's first authentic moral threat. They exuded excitement and aggression that was unmatched in the early '60s. Jagger's magnetic stage presence and his iconic twitching-leg dance to Chuck Berry's ‘Around and Around’ oozed an irresistible sexuality that captivated audiences worldwide.

Beyond his stage persona, Jagger's songwriting was equally powerful. Tracks like (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and Paint It, Black showcased his brilliance in crafting compelling lyrics that resonated with fans and critics alike.

As Mick Jagger turned 80, the world celebrated a living legend whose influence on music and culture is immeasurable. Let's raise a glass to the man who redefined the frontman role and carved a path for rock 'n' roll history.

To quote Jagger himself, “You can't always get what you want,” but fans around the globe have certainly received a lifetime of unforgettable performances and timeless classics. 

