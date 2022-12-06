Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson features in an intriguing FIRST LOOK of Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi film

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's much-awaited film, Mickey 17 finally released its first look. Starring Robert Pattinson in lead, the Academy Award-winning director's Mickey 17 is all set to arrive in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film also stars, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo with script based on the book Mickey 7. The book revolved around a mission to colonize a distant planet. Each colony has a crew member who takes on the most dangerous jobs on the mission, jobs that will assuredly lead to their deaths. However, their memories are backed up and they are restored to cloned bodies after they die. Ever since its announcement, the film has been one of the most-awaited projects.

Mickey 17 first look The teaser provides a brief glimpse, showing Batman star Pattinson in a futuristic-looking machine. An official information about the plot is yet to be announced. As for the sci-fi genre, filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is no stranger to it considering his previous works include, films such as 2013's Snowpiercer and 2017's Okja.

Parasite history In March 2020, Parasite made history as it became the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Bong also won the Academy Award for Best Director. Mickey 7 is Bong’s first film since “Parasite,” which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history. The movie took home prizes for original screenplay, director and international feature. Pattinson who recently starred in Matt Reeves' The Batman which released in March of this year previously also worked with Christopher Nolan on Tenet. The actor received his big break through the Harry Potter franchise where he played Cedric Diggory and later with the Twilight series starring Kristen Stewart. Previously, During a press conference for The Batman the actor spoke about having "great expectations" of working with the Parasite director and said that he considered it as "a big deal." He also added, "I’m so happy to be working with him."

