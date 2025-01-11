Mickey 17 To Be Premiered At The Berlin Film Festival; Learn Here
Mickey 17 will now premiere internationally at the Berlin Film Festival. Read on to learn the details of this Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho collaboration.
Bong Joon Ho’s highly anticipated movie Mickey 17 is heading for its international premiere. As per recent reports, the science fiction film starring Robert Pattinson will be premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.
As per a report by Variety, the $118 million movie will even debut in South Korea, releasing in theaters on February 28, 2025, following which it will be released globally, a week later.
For those who do not know, the upcoming outing by Bong Joon Ho happens to be the filmmaker's first directorial effort since his Academy Award-winning film, Parasite. Talking about the 2019 feature, it set the standards high, as the movie won Cannes’ Palme d’Or and even made history as it became the first foreign language film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Per reports, Mickey 17 might even have a premiere in South Korea before the Berlinale unspooling.
Mickey 17 is a movie based on the 2022 novel Mickey7, by Edward Ashton. The novel showcases the adventures of its titular character, who is sent on dangerous missions with the aim of colonizing an ice planet.
The story talks about how a new version of Mickey is created when a previous one dies horribly. To everyone’s intrigue, every new version of Mickey carries most of the memories of its previous version.
The film revolves around the character of Robert Pattinson, who is nothing but an expendable employee named Mickey Barnes. Alongside the actor from Water for Elephants, the movie even has Naomi Ackie, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette, as well as Mark Ruffalo.
