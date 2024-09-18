Mickey 17 Trailer: Robert Pattinson Dies Many Deaths In Bong Joon-ho’s Warner Bros Sci-Fi Pic

Robert Pattinson keeps dying in his upcoming movie, Mickey 17, directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho. The riveting two minutes of the first Mickey 17 trailer are finally out, offering a smooth blend of dark humor with existential themes within a sci-fi setup. The film follows Pattinson’s character, Mickey Barnes, who hates dying over and over again, and works as the alien colonizer based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton released in 2022.

The narrative centers on Mickey, who is sent on a dangerous expedition to the ice planet Niflheim. As an ‘Expendable’, there are only two things that you will ever need to know about Mickey, and they both involve dying: First is that crazily death-defying physical exertion is risky business, and yes, Mickey is a required part of such operations. Second, when one Mickey dies, another clone regenerates with the memories of the predecessors.

In the first trailer of the movie, Pattinson is shown battling different life-threatening experiences such as suffocating in polluting waters, getting trapped in unsafe creeks in winter and getting shot. Regardless of seeing this whole ordeal at least 17 times in total, Mickey is unable to come to terms with the fact that he could die one day and remains agitated even after 17 cycles.

One funny moment in the trailer depicts the unfortunate death of Mickey as he loses one of his hands to floating debris in space, the debris which sails harmlessly by all the other crew members.

The detachment of the crew members from the location of Mickey is quite evident as they accept all the deaths of the character as part of the work schedule, and concentrate on themselves self instead. This shows that any of their lives can be taken and changed for another one. The suffering of Mickey stands in stark contrast with the apathy of his peers. This serves to accentuate the unusual psyche which he possesses, as he keeps finding other Mickeys which are nothing but his exact reprints.

Director Bong Joon-ho explained the transition on the film’s original title from Mickey 7 to Mickey 17 jokingly stating that the number is higher because Mickey dies more in the film. He revealed at CinemaCon, "I kill him 10 times more." At the same event, Robert Pattinson gushed about Bong saying, "I've been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years; he's my hero."

In other words, the audience gets to see not one but multiple Robert Pattinsons on the big screen as he returns for the first time after The Batman. Mickey 17 is studded with the ensemble cast members Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. It is expected to be released on January 31, 2025.

