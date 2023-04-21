Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023: When will it take place at Walt Disney World? Date, time and more

Disney announced the highly anticipated Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023 dates and further details recently, to the much excitement of fans and followers across the globe. As per the latest updates, the most anticipated Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the world of Walt Disney in August, this year. The reports suggest that the event is set to kickstart on August 11, 2023, and will last until November 1.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023: Date, time and more

According to the reports, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is expected to kickstart on August 11, will be held for selected 38 nights until November 1. The reports suggest that the party will begin at 7 pm and ends at midnight. The entry into the park will be strictly for the ticket holders from 4 pm. It has also been confirmed that the most celebrated line-up of entertainment is expected to return for 2023, including Mickey's Boo To You Halloween Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks. TRON Lightcycle Run is also expected to be available this year at the event via the Virtual Queue.

About the tickets

The tickets to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will go on sale to the general public from May 2, this year. The guests who will stay at the select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green between April 27 and May 2 will be able to purchase their tickets after checking in to the resorts. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is accessible to audiences of all ages, including both adults and kids. The guests will get a trick-to-treat for candy, around the Halloween party pack.

