Monkees' drummer Micky Dolenz sues the FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was sued on Tuesday by Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, for records gathered on the group in the late 1960s. During the band's first US tour in 1967, an FBI informant claimed to have seen "subliminal messages [...] shown on the screen which, in [informant's] judgment, represented "left-wing involvement of a political nature" at the concert.

The report goes on to say that the message featured "disturbances in Berkley, anti-US messaging on the war in Vietnam, racial riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar themes that had an unfavorable response from the audience."

In 2011, the public was given access to the Monkees file, but it had been severely redacted. Dolenz, the last surviving band member, attempted to access the complete information through a Freedom of Information Act request in June 2022 but was unsuccessful. To obtain access to the complete file as well as any additional files on the band and its members, a lawsuit has now been filed against the FBI by attorney Mark S. Zaid.

According to Zaid, who spoke with Rolling Stone, The Monkees "depicted, especially in their later years with projects like Head, a counterculture from what institutional authority was at the time." Furthermore, the FBI under [J. Edgar] Hoover had a reputation for monitoring the counterculture in the 1960s, whether or not they were involved in criminal activities.

Zaid also mentioned that another document allegedly about The Monkees has been completely censored. He said, "The material that has been suppressed may be incidental to them. "Some of them probably reveal the informer's name, who was unquestionably the concertgoer... However, theoretically, those files might contain anything. Even what documents are available is unknown. It could be almost nothing. However, as time passes, we'll see.

Michael Nesmith, a former bandmate of Dolenz, passed away in December. He was 78 years old. A month before Nesmith's passing, the two had performed together at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre as part of a Monkees farewell tour. Together with their wildly successful comedy, which lasted from 1966 to 1968, The Monkees had a record-breaking four No. 1 albums in 1967.

Also read: Bob Rafelson, co-creator of 'The Monkees', passes away at 89