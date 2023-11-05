Midnight Mass to Bates Hotel; 7 horror shows to add to your watchlist

Horror shows are probably the most blood pumping, adrenaline boosting adventure you can have from the safety of your couch. Each jump scare and heart-wrenching backstory takes on the scariest forms of traumas, and struggles. The genre ranges from, Micheal Flannigan's wide-reaching stories from religious, to unfunctional families and Eric Kripke's Supernatural's monsters.

This genre is quite diverse in what kind of story it can tell, from haunted houses to existential dread. In this list today we'll recommend perhaps the most bone-chilling shows that'll leave you at the edge of your seat to add to your watchlist before the year ends.

The Haunting of Hill House

Haunting of Hill House came out on Netflix to the world in 2018, and it has become a staple of the horror genre since. The story revolves around a family, who've moved into an old mansion to renovate in hopes of selling it. But the longer the family stays there, the more creepy situations they start to encounter on a daily basis. It doesn't help that the matriarch of the family seems to be losing grip on reality each day. The story is told in flashbacks and the whole family is pulled back to the hill house in the present after decades.

Bates Motel

Bates Motel is based on Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 classic, Psycho. The fans might know that the film's premise revolves around a mentally unstable man who runs a motel. This movie was the first official 'slasher' movie in the genre. So better believe that a show based on the same story needs to hit as hard as the original. The premise of the series revolves around a young Norman and his mother Norma, who start Bates Motel in hopes of making a living for themselves after moving. But the more the audience gets acquainted with these characters, the more it becomes clear, just how twisted their relationship is. The series can streamed on Prime Video, or Jio Cinema.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Bly Manor is directed by the same person who helmed The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan. While there are actors who appeared in both series, and the names sound somewhat similar, the storylines themselves are quite different. The Haunting of Bly Manor focuses on a young governess, who has been hired to look after two young children in the English countryside. But as things start getting eerie, the story of the previous woman who held the governess position starts to unfold. With some twists and turns at the end, the story can be summed up as heartbreaking. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Castle Rock

Castle Rock is based on a series of stories written by none other than the horror maestro himself, Stephen King. The story revolves around characters from King's most beloved stories, intertwined by a mysterious town called Castle Rock. An attorney gets lured back to his hometown, where he has confronted his past. As well as his new client seems to be running from his own problems. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass is another one of Mike Flanagan's creations for Netflix. The show is set on a small remote island, that's clearly dying out, with most of its original residents leaving the town for a better future on the mainland. The arrival of a new charming young priest seems to have rejuvenated the place, but soon things start getting weirder, as the new addition to the town seems to be more than he lets on.

Supernatural

Supernatural is a bit different from all the other stories listed here. the series ran for 15 years, with the main characters dying and coming back more times than you can count. Two brothers go on a journey to find their missing father with the help of clues left behind him while fighting some monsters, and demons on the way. At least that was the story when the show first began, but a show that was on air for more than a decade is bound to have evolved and completely changed with time.

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest project of Mike Flanagan on Netflix. This might be the closest to the world events horror show we've gotten from the director. The Ushers, who are a pharma giant, have made their fortune through deceit, back tagging, and something more sinister. The story is a haunting take on the actual common story of 'Big Pharma' who've pushed their medicines on people who never needed them, just to make a quick buck off them. It is also heavily inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's work, with references to his poetries scattered all over the show.

ALSO READ: 10 MUST WATCH SUPERNATURAL TV SHOWS