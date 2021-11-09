Midnight Run Sequel: Regina Hall to star in upcoming movie, Robert De Niro to produce

The next instalment of Universal's 1988 cult great comedy Midnight Run is finally happening after years of fits and starts, this time as a sequel, as per Deadline. Regina Hall, well known for her roles in "Girls Trip" and "Scary Movie," will feature in the sequel. It's unknown if Robert De Niro will reprise his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action picture, but he will be engaged as a producer in the new version.

However, De Niro plays a bounty hunter who chases a former Mafia accountant (Charles Grodin, who died earlier this year of bone marrow cancer) after he jumps bail in the original "Midnight Run." The initial film's critical success spawned three made-for-television sequels dubbed "The Midnight Run Action Pack." De Niro and Grodin, however, did not feature in those flicks. De Niro has expressed a desire to return "Midnight Run" over the years, and ideas about a sequel have subsequently percolated, but those negotiations did not formalise until recently.

In addition to acting in "Midnight Run," Hall will produce the film under her RH Negative label. Jesse Collins ("The New Edition Story," "American Soul") of Jesse Collins Entertainment and Jane Rosenthal of Tribeca Film Institute are among the other producers. Berry Welsh will serve as Tribeca's executive producer. Sara Scott, senior VP of production development at Universal Pictures, will supervise on the studio's behalf.

As per Deadline, Collins is represented by CAA; Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman;and The Collins Jackson Agency. Hall is represented by ICM Partners and The Initiative Group.

