‘Midnight Run’ star Charles Grodin passes away at 86 from bone marrow cancer

The star of ‘Heartbreak Kid’ and ‘Beethoven’ died at the age of 86. The dead pean comedic genius participated in Broadway musicals and had his own talk show.

Charles Grodin, a cinematic legend who started in the black and white era known for his fantastic performances in ‘Heartbreak Kid’, ‘Beethoven’, ‘Midnight Run’ and numerous television appearances including his own talk show has left for heavenly abode at 86. He died on Tuesday at his residence in Wilton, Conn. The cause of the death was bone marrow cancer. The star was known to have a great sense of humour while performing scripts and impromptu humour that was displayed on the television. He has found himself delivering some great performances both as lead and the supporting character in a career spanning decades.

Brilliant sense of deadpan comedy, he played the roles that connected to his everyman good looks. The audience loved to see him reflect his own entertaining self on television and so he made 36 appearances on ‘The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson’ and showed up 17 times on ‘Late Night with David Letterman.’ Mr. Grodin’s personality was adored to the extent that it leads to his own talk show in the ’90s. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he was a writer with the vision as well. Though he never received a top-ranking acting award, he did receive an Emmy for writing in 1977. He wrote a Paul Simmon television special in collaboration with him and later shared Mr. Simon and six others.

In 1962, Mr. Grodin received the part that led to his breakout Hollywood performance in a Broadway comedy called ‘Tchin-Tchin’. He was studying at the University of Miami in the late ’50s when he decided to drop out from college and enter the world of showbusiness to be revered forever.

