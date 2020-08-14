Midnight Sky Music Video: Miley Cyrus goes retro in self directed video dropped hours after Cody Simpson split

Miley Cyrus announces that she doesn't belong to anyone in her new song Midnight Sky. The music video, directed by the singer herself, oozes the retro vibes with a layer of steam.

Apart from a singer, Miley Cyrus is now a music video director as well! The international singer dropped a new music video on Friday, August 14, titled Midnight Sky. Much like Taylor Swift, Miley too donned the director's hat for her new music video. The new song is the first look at her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus. The new music video also arrives amid reports of her split Aussie singer Cody Simpson. The music video sees Miley channel the retro vibes in the video while the singer sings about freedom.

The singer announces, "I don't need to be loved by you" while she lays among colourful gumballs leaving little to the imagination, seductively grooving in a Chanel bodysuit with Swarovski crystal-covered gloves and sporting a purple glittery gown. While the video is vibrant, the lyrics left us wondering if she is singing the lines for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and her brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter last year.

"Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more," she sings, hinting at her on-and-off relationship with the Hunger Games star that ended in divorce last year. "See my lips on her mouth/ Everybody’s talking now, baby," seems like a reference to her fling with Kaitlynn that made the headlines following her split with Liam.

Check out the Midnight Sky video below:

What did you think of the song? Let us know your review in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson call it quits after dating for 10 months; Details Inside

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×