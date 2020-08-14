  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS if she would get married again & have kids post Liam Hemsworth divorce

In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus was asked if she wants to get married again and have children, especially after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth as well as recent split with Cody Simpson. Read below to know what the Midnight Sky singer replied.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 08:14 pm
Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS if she would get married again & have kids post Liam Hemsworth divorceMidnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS if she would get married again & have kids post Liam Hemsworth divorce

Miley Cyrus is back in the news, both in the professional and personal front. Besides releasing a new single titled Midnight Sky, which is a part of her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, the 27-year-old singer also split with boyfriend Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating. Then, there's her divorce with Liam Hemsworth which was finalised last year and yet, is still talked about and reported over. This begs the question: Does Miley Cyrus want to get married again and have children?

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, to promote Midnight Sky, Cyrus tackled the family question by saying that she's never really cared that much about it. Talking about how she's sure her fans are going to pull her up at 12 saying 'Oh, I want to have kids' but she doesn't and as a 27-year-old woman, that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. For Cyrus, marriage and kids have never been a priority and rather she thinks adoption is really amazing. While Miley doesn't shame anyone for wanting to have children, the Slide Away singer personally doesn't believe that it's a priority in her life.

"For me, I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore... I follow a lot of feminists online and it’s kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids? I’m sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don’t think that many men feel the pressure to have kids and to get married," Cyrus shared with SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus makes an intimate confession about her sex life with Liam Hemsworth written all over it

What did you think of Miley Cyrus' new approach when it comes to her personal life? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :SiriusXM’s Hits 1,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement