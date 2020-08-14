Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS if she would get married again & have kids post Liam Hemsworth divorce

In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus was asked if she wants to get married again and have children, especially after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth as well as recent split with Cody Simpson. Read below to know what the Midnight Sky singer replied.

Miley Cyrus is back in the news, both in the professional and personal front. Besides releasing a new single titled Midnight Sky, which is a part of her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, the 27-year-old singer also split with boyfriend Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating. Then, there's her divorce with Liam Hemsworth which was finalised last year and yet, is still talked about and reported over. This begs the question: Does Miley Cyrus want to get married again and have children?

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, to promote Midnight Sky, Cyrus tackled the family question by saying that she's never really cared that much about it. Talking about how she's sure her fans are going to pull her up at 12 saying 'Oh, I want to have kids' but she doesn't and as a 27-year-old woman, that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. For Cyrus, marriage and kids have never been a priority and rather she thinks adoption is really amazing. While Miley doesn't shame anyone for wanting to have children, the Slide Away singer personally doesn't believe that it's a priority in her life.

"For me, I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore... I follow a lot of feminists online and it’s kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids? I’m sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don’t think that many men feel the pressure to have kids and to get married," Cyrus shared with SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus makes an intimate confession about her sex life with Liam Hemsworth written all over it

What did you think of Miley Cyrus' new approach when it comes to her personal life? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×