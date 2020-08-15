  1. Home
Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS why she refollowed ex boyfriend Nick Jonas on Instagram

In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus spoke candidly about what got her to refollow ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas on Instagram while attributing it to a throwback photo with the Jonas Brothers which she shared on IG.
Miley Cyrus has reawakened from her quarantine period and is making all the headlines with her controversial statements. The 27-year-old singer recently released a new single titled Midnight Sky in which she embraces singlehood and not needing anyone else to love herself. Besides dishing the details on all things Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus has also split with her boyfriend of 10 months Cody Simpson. Whether it be professionally or personally, there really is no stopping Miley and we're loving her rebellious avatar.

In a recent interview with Zach Sang Show, Cyrus was asked about ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas and how she went about refollowing him on Instagram. Miley disclosed that the exes have been following each other since a year after she posted a throwback picture with the Jonas Brothers on her IG page. "I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then," the Slide Away singer confessed, via Just Jared.

Cyrus also noted how sometimes when you go through your followers and following list and see that you've either been unfollowed or you've unfollowed someone but didn't mean to.

"My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, 'Why did you unfollow me?' And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama," Miley added.

Meanwhile, tell us what you thought of Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky and the funky MV to go with it in the comments section below.

