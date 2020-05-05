Midnight Sun: Twilight fandom REJOICES as Stephenie Meyer announces prequel novel from Edward Cullen's POV

After breaking the news that she would be releasing Twilight's prequel novel, Midnight Sun, on August 4, 2020, Stephenie Meyer had the Twilight fandom in a state of complete unrest. Check out how fans reacted to the happy news below.

When you're a part of a fandom, you're pretty much in it for life! You may forget about it from time to time but gradually you are pulled back by the strings it's sown over your heart! Such is the case recently for the Twilight fandom as author Stephenie Meyer had the most exciting news to share with the fans. Midnight Sun is something Twilight fans are well aware of as it was the prequel novel to the series from Edward Cullen's point of view. After sharing the first chapter from Midnight Sun in 2008, several chapters started to get leaked which led to the writer shelving the project.

Now, more than a decade later, Stephenie has decided to finally treat the Twilight fandom as she announced on her blog that Midnight Sun will be dropping on August 4, 2020. In a statement, as per TIME, Meyer shared that it felt strange to announce about Midnight Sun amidst the coronavirus pandemic as no one really knows what's next. While the idea of delaying the announcement after things went back to normal was churning in Stephenie's mind, the writer felt it was wrong taking into consideration as to how long the fans who are eager for the novel have already waited.

"I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while," Meyer added in her statement.

Here's how the Twilight fandom reacted to Midnight Sun's announcement below:

Robert Pattinson: I’m Batman Stephanie Meyer and #midnightsun: pic.twitter.com/XCaQcC6bPT — krabb

POV: it’s Coronavirus season. You’ve been quarantined for 8 weeks. You are bored, lonely, stir crazy, and depressed. The future is uncertain and bleak. But THEN... then... Stephenie Meyer announces the long-awaited release of Midnight Sun. Suddenly everything feels okay. pic.twitter.com/TdMSivtGVS — Another Bite of Twilight (@abotpodcast) May 4, 2020 y patty (@RealPattyWap) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson waking up to the news about #MidnightSun knowing he will be expected to star in another Twilight saga movie. pic.twitter.com/V1bJNgbFaa — Garrett Burgess (@garrettrburgess) May 4, 2020

15 years later... after the first twilight book... midnight sun is finally being released... pic.twitter.com/IqCG7DZ4gF — (@ufobri) May 4, 2020

me when my friends try to tell me i can’t go through my twilight phase again just bc #MidnightSun is getting published pic.twitter.com/BJh1bOL0yU — ‏َ(@journaIstom) May 4, 2020

What I most hope from MIDNIGHT SUN is that we understand why the Cullens, who presumably could be doing anything they want, keep going to high school over and over again. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) May 4, 2020

Are you excited to read Midnight Sun? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson REVEALS having Kristen Stewart by his side during Twilight days helped him in handling fame

While the Twilight series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, the box-office numbers for the Twilight franchise, which made household names out of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, grossed an impressive USD 3.3 billion worldwide.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×