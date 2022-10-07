Midnights: Taylor Swift UNVEILS full tracklist of 10th studio album; Everything To Know

Taylor Swift is tempting Swifties to "only 13 more sleepless nights" until Midnights finally drops! Taking to her Instagram page, the 32-year-old Grammy-winning songstress treated her 226 million followers (and counting!) by unveiling the full tracklist of Midnights, her upcoming 10th studio album. For the unversed, it was in August when T-Swift announced Midnights at MTV VMAs 2022 during her Video of the Year winning speech for All Too Well: A Short Film.

Lavender Haze Maroon Anti-Hero Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey You're On Your Own, Kid Midnight Rain Question...? Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Labyrinth Karma Sweet Nothing Mastermind

Taylor Swift's Midnights: Everything To Know

Midnights is set to drop on October 21. The full track list of Taylor Swift's highly-awaited tenth studio album was unveiled in a TikTok series by Taylor Swift titled Midnights Mayhems with Me, from September 21 until today, i.e. October 7. Meanwhile, her IG caption reads: "What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories)," while Midnights' aesthetic album artwork features a smokey-eyed, bob cut Taylor Swift watching fire lit by a pocket lighter.

While introducing Midnights in an IG post, back on August 29, Taylor had penned in her caption: "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight." Given the personal touch added to each of her songs, right from her debut, we can bet that Midnights is en route to being her deepest yet!

Lavender Haze

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reveal in a video, the inspiration behind the first track of Midnights titled Lavender Haze, crediting her gorgeous six+years relationship with boyfriend-actor Joe Alwyn and the Jon Hamm starrer Mad Men: "Lavender Haze is Track 1 on Midnights and I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love, like if you were in a lavender haze then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful. And, I guess, theoretically, when you are in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like "public figures" because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you are in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years [with Joe Alwyn], we had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so, this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

Anti-Hero

The third track from Midnights titled Anti-Hero is one of Taylor Swift's favourite songs written by her, as revealed by the singer herself in a video on IG: "Track 3 - Anti-Hero is one of my favourite songs I've ever written. I really don't think I've delved this far into my (chuckles) insecurities in this detail before. You know I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably upsized and that I, not to sound too dark but like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. (imitates crying) Don't feel bad for me, you don't need to, but, this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're gonna be this person. So, yeah, I like Anti-Hero a lot because I think it's really honest."

In the days to come, Swifties can definitely expect more such insightful behind-the-song videos from Taylor Swift on social media as the countdown begins for Midnights to drop soon.

If all it takes is "13 sleepless nights" to be gifted with new Taylor Swift music, then sign us up!

Which track are you most excited to hear from Taylor Swift's Midnights? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.