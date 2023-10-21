‘Might wanna start working out': When Zendaya and Zac Efron body-slammed during their Trapeze scene in THIS USD 435 million movie

In an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya was invited as a guest to promote her movie The Greatest Showman back in 2017. In the interview, she touched upon topics that ranged from her on-screen chemistry with Zac Efron to practising for the complex trapeze scenes.

Zendaya revealed how she trained for the intense trapeze scenes

Jimmy Fallon asked Zendaya about the training for the trapeze scenes for The Greatest Showman. To this, Zendaya revealed the conversation she had with the director Michael Gracey. Zendaya shared, “So I mean our director called me and he said, ‘Listen, we want to workshop this like a real Broadway production. I’m like, ‘Cool, that’s great’. Then he’s like, ‘Also, you might want to start working out because, um, you have trapeze rehearsals when you get here and I want to use the stunt double as little as possible.”

The Euphoria actress continued to narrate, “So I was like, ‘Okay.’ So as soon as I got there it started building upper-body strength which I don’t have and have not maintained either. So don’t ask me to do any trapeze because it’s not going to… I don’t have it anymore. It was a different time.”

The actress then continued to shed light on her experience acting in the movie and revealed, “But it was a lot of training, a lot of just getting in there and going for it. I remember I had been rehearsing on this specific rig that I was used to. You know, I had become normal with that height difference. And there was a net and I felt good and comfortable.”

Zendaya commented on her on-screen chemistry with Zac Efron

The actress also spoke about her chemistry with Zac Efron who played the male protagonist in the movie. Zendaya shared her thoughts on the same and shared, “Zac was such a great partner. We really had to like… one of our first kind of getting to know each other session was like, ‘Okay, here you go, you know, you’re harnessed together. Get up there. And so we really had to quite literally trust each other, because he had to hold my weight and I had to hold him.”

