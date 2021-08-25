Mike Richards APOLOGIZES to Jeopardy staff during virtual meet but refuses to step down as Producer

Mike Richards has apologized to “Jeopardy!” staff in a virtual meeting. The apology comes only days after Richards resigned as “Jeopardy!” host in the aftermath of a scandal sparked by sexist and abusive remarks he made in a 2014 podcast that just emerged. He continues to serve as executive producer.

According to Deadline, the employees and crew of the legendary game show were called for a Microsoft Teams meeting this morning, after a tumultuous past two weeks for Jeopardy! that ended in Mike Richards' resignation as host of the syndicated program after one day of production. Sony's senior television executive, Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Sony Global Television Studios, was also present at the Monday meeting. Richards apologized at the outset for his disrespectful statements regarding his female podcast co-hosts, as well as insults against Jews and Haitians. The remarks were made when he was hosting The Randumb Show, a podcast he aired in 2013 and 2014. The podcast's episodes were readily accessible online but were removed after The Ringer's report.

However, several employees stated during the meeting that they expected Richards to quit as executive producer as well, while the program resumed its search for a permanent host, but Richards affirmed that he would continue as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik, who was appointed host of the Jeopardy! primetime and offshoot series earlier this month will step in as host of the mothership syndicated show for at least the next three weeks. Following Richards' unexpected departure as host on Friday, production on the syndicated Jeopardy! will resume later this week.

