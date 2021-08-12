Mike Richards & Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik to co host television show Jeopardy for its 38th season

Jeopardy has finally found a replacement for the late Alex Trebek. Sony Pictures Television has confirmed the entry of Mike Richards in the popular television show, replacing Trebek who worked as the host for 37 years. However, recently, Big Bang Theory’s Amy, aka Mayim Bialik has also been credited as the host for Jeopardy’s 38th season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Richard will run the show as the host for the entire season, and audiences will also be able to witness Mayim Bialik for the show’s prime time and spin-off series including Jeopardy! National College Championship. In a statement, via Entertainment Weekly, Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony, said that both Richards and Bialik were ‘undeniable choices’. Ahuja said that the two stars were at the top of their research and analysis. “Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game,” he added.

Many television personalities, including Richards, Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, among others had stepped up for the role of Jeopardy’s host following Trebek’s death. As per Entertainment Weekly, Bialik called this event as one of the most ‘exciting and surreal’ opportunities for her. “I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony,” she said.

Mike Richards, too, added that he is ‘deeply honoured’ to have taken the position of Jeopardy’s host. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude,” he said.

