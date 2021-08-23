Mike Richards STEPS DOWN as Jeopardy host amid sexist comments controversy

Mike Richards is stepping down as the new host of "Jeopardy" less than two weeks after being hired amid allegations of sexist remarks made in the past. According to USA Today, Richard in a letter to the show's team, wrote he was "stepping down as host effective immediately." He also noted that "as a result, we will be canceling production today."

Meanwhile, according to the letter, guest hosts will start off the new season, with further specifics to be revealed next week. Following the death of veteran presenter Alex Trebek in November 2020, a succession of guest hosts, including LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, and Richards himself, took over the show. Last week, he was appointed permanent host. However, Richards will continue to serve as executive producer for the long-running game show, Sony said in a statement. He has been in the position since May of this year.

Mike Richards came under fire after past offensive comments were resurfaced by a report from The Ringer. it was revealed that Richards made crude comments about women while hosting "The Randumb Show," podcast.

Interestingly, Several media sources also revived previous discrimination complaints brought against Richards while he was the executive producer of "The Price is Right" when he was initially touted as a potential replacement host earlier this year. However, Richards informed his employees of the lawsuits in a letter dated August 9, stating that the accusations were "made in employment disputes against the program." "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right," he said.

ALSO READ:Jeopardy host Mike Richards APOLOGIZES after his past sexist comments resurface