Mike Tyson loses his temper, repeatedly punches an 'overly excited' fan on flight

Mike Tyson was observed hitting a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night, leaving the victim with a bleeding forehead. According to TMZ, Tyson, 55, got into a fight because an "overly excited" fan in the row behind him began talking "in his ear" after the boxing great told him to "chill."

The alleged incident occurred onboard a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida around 10:30 p.m. local time. According to witnesses, Tyson was initially "cool" with all of the passengers, even the one sitting behind him and his companion. The Baddest Man on the Planet even snapped a photo with one of them while being "patient" with the other in the row behind him. However, the passenger reportedly proceeded to "annoy" him, at which point the American allegedly launched a series of blows to his face, resulting in a bleeding forehead.

As per TMZ, a video was leaked that seemed to show Tyson throwing a flurry of strikes at the guy. According to sources close to the boxing legend, the passenger was "extremely intoxicated" and refused to stop harassing the heavyweight athlete. According to witnesses, Tyson exited the plane mere seconds afterwards. Following the event, the guy who was punched sought medical assistance and talked with the police.

Meanwhile, Tyson is widely regarded as one of the most talented and fearsome fighters of all time. From 1985 through 2005, Iron Mike had a remarkable career in which he won 50 of 58 matches and only lost six. Tyson moved to new businesses when he put up his gloves and the distinctive intensity that made him so feared. He's dabbled in Hollywood as a member of the Hangover films, and he's even experimented with public speaking.

