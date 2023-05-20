Mike Tyson talks about Jamie' Foxx's health issues: If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know

Mike Tyson's biopic project is getting delayed due to the ongoing health issues to Hollywood star Jamie Foxx. Reportedly, the actor has been the top preference to play Tyson in the biographical television series which would be executive produced by Tyson, Foxx, Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese. Recently, in an episode of "Valuetainment" podcast, host Patrick Bet-David discussed Jamie’s health with Tyson.

Mike Tyson talks about Jamie Foxx’s health

During the discussion, Mike hinted that Jamie was supposed to play his character in his biopic. He said, “Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

Mike also said that he has no idea about Jamie’s current health situation and also talked about life’s unpredictability with the host. He said, “Hey listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we're going to die. After we leave this, bad stuff could happen.” Furthermore, talking about Jamie’s health update, Mike said, “If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know.”

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

On April 11, the Academy Award-winning actor experienced a mysterious medical emergency. The news was shared by his daughter Corinne on Instagram on April 12 that her father had "experienced a medical complication" the day before. She also wrote, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The Ray actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix film Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The movie is helmed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

