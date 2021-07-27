Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bathe their kids only when there’s ‘dirt on them’; Here's Why

Cool parents and celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and opened up about parenting. Talking about cleanliness and how often people shower, the couple revealed that they don’t believe in bathing their kids with soap every day. For the unversed, the duo has 2 kids--Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4.

Soon after the revelation, Shepard stated that people “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and should instead wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher agreed. Kunis even added: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis went on. “I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Shepard admitted that he and wife Kristen Bell used to bathe their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, every day as “part of a nighttime routine,” but that stopped as they got older. “That’s how we feel about our children,” Kunis shared. Kutcher added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kunis and Kutcher then said they didn’t use soap on their entire bodies every day, with Kutcher admitting: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.” The couple does however wash their faces daily, “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out,” Kutcher said, as Kunis added: “I wash [my face] twice a day.”

