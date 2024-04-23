Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Won’t Reprise Their Roles In That 90s Show Season Two; Actress Says ‘We Did Our Thing’

Fans have seen the last of Jackie and Kelso!

Mila Kunis starred alongside her now-husband Ashton Kutcher in the hit series That 70s Show, where they first met. That 90s Show is the modern-day spin-off that featured a special appearance from the couple in the first episode of season one. But it was one and done for them!

Mila Kunis on NOT returning for That 90s Show

Over the weekend, the Friends With Benefits actress attended Paleyfest's 25th anniversary celebration of Family Guy with former co-star Seth Green. During the red carpet appearance, she chatted with Entertainment Tonight about a possible That 90s Show appearance—but she instantly denied it!

The reporter asked, "Can we expect you and Ashton to pop up again?" in the second season of That 90s Show. "No," Kunis replied. "I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show."

Some of the core stars made guest appearances in the modern spin-off

That 70s Show is a forever iconic sitcom about a group of teenage friends who are struggling to find a direction in life. It includes Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and many others. Moreover, there were recurring characters throughout the show.

Kunis and Kutcher’s characters were in an on-off relationship throughout before finally getting together. The spin-off That 90s Show focuses on Grace and Prepon’s daughter on the show, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), and her young group of friends. The famous parents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), will return as grandparents to Leia.

Much of the core cast returned to the show for a guest appearance except Masterson, who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted of rape in 2023.