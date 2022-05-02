Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and others of That 70s Show original cast reprise their roles in Netflix spin-off

It's official! The original cast of the famous That 70s Show will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Netflix spinoff series, That 90s Show. After months of speculation and anticipation, the news has finally been confirmed by the platform. According to the official announcement, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderamma are set to come back for the spinoff series.

Previously, it was confirmed that series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be joining the new show. The official synopsis for the series reads, "Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," as per ET Canada. Alongside the original cast will be Callie Haverda as Leia Forman alongside Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Do and Sam Morelos.

Meanwhile, one member of the original cast who has gone unnamed in the official statement, Danny Masterson who essayed the role of Steven Hyde is scheduled to go on trial on a total of three charges of rape and if found guilty, the actor could face up to 45 years in prison. So, involvement in the series is impossible.

As for the series, though the release date is yet to be announced it is confirmed that the series will last till 10 episodes and will be led by Callie Haverda as Leia Forman.

ALSO READ Mila Kunis says 'never been more proud to be Ukrainian'; Launches fundraiser for refugees with Ashton Kutcher