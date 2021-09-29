Mila Kunis CLARIFIES her stance on showering; Reiterates ‘I shower’ to Ellen DeGeneres

​Mila Kunis recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the infamous bathing controversy that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher started! For the unversed, last month, the duo appeared on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast and the duo opened up about their own bathing habits, they also confessed that they don’t bathe their kids every day as they believe it strips their skin off of their natural oils.

Now, Mila, 38, was asked about her controversial comments on bathing her kids, to which, she had previously clarified that it was a joke but now admitted that it only made things worse. “It was on Dax [Shepard's] podcast and we were doing press… somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don’t bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Like, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity,” Mila said.

She also said: “My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens and I forgot to feed them and it’s just… anyways, cut to a year later, Dax is doing a press junket for something completely different and the reporter decides to ask him like, ‘You know, this whole thing has been circulating about Ashton and Mila not showering, what are your thoughts on it?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation.’”

“So this whole story has taken such a turn, but apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations The Rock, you shower,” Mila joked. And clarified: “I mean, I shower, Ellen.”

