Mila Kunis is set to debut in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot? Actress REVEALS

Actor Mila Kunis recently made headlines when rumors surfaced she is making her debut in Marvel Studios’ reboot Fantastic Four. Even though the new Fantastic Four movie has a release date of February 14, 2025, the final cast is yet to be unannounced. Amidst that, ever since Marvel Studios have acquired its film rights in 2019, fans are speculating Mila will be a part of the Fantastic Four reboot.

Mila Kunis addresses rumors of debuting in MCU

During a recent appearance in The Late Late Show with James Corden, Mila Kunis rubbished the rumor about her potential involvement in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot. She even teased the fans and said she knows who will be cast.

When James Corden asked the actress if she is going to play the role of Susan Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Mila Kunis said, “Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet.”

She added, “Shakman and I went out to a deli and had lunch together, and somehow the next day I was in Fantastic Four.”

For the unversed, these rumors started making rounds when the Luckiest Girl Alive star was spotted on lunch with upcoming Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman.

Kunis also said that though she is not in Fantastic four, she knows who will be cast. She added, “I am not in Fantastic Four, but I know who is. And I don’t want to get in trouble by the Mouse, so none of you are going to find out.” Mila Kunis referred to Disney executives as ‘Mouse’.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Kunis was seen in the 2022 movie, Luckiest Girl Alive; a thriller directed by Mike Barker.

