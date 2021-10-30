Mila Kunis REVEALS Ashton Kutcher was hospitalised 'twice with pancreatitis' while filming THIS movie

Mila Kunis does not support this "stupid" acting technique. During an interview on Hot Ones on October 28, the actress recounted how her husband, Ashton Kutcher, landed up in the hospital while filming his role as Steve Jobs.

While fact-checking her husband's prior visit on the program in 2019, Mila acknowledged that Ashton didn't disclose the whole story of his pancreatitis crisis. "He's downplaying it," she said as per E! News. "He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid" Mila continued about the method acting mishap. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis," she noted. "So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

However, in 2013, Ashton played Steve Jobs in the film Jobs. Taking on Steve's rigorous fruitarian diet was part of getting into character. Ashton had severe back discomfort after ingesting a large quantity of carrot juice. "Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse," Ashton previously shared on Hot Ones as per E! News. He continued: "And then I'm getting freaked out, like ‘This is the ghost of Steve Jobs taking over my pancreas,' and I'm freaking out and it turns out it was the carrot juice causing this crazy pancreatitis."

Meanwhile, Kunis also mentioned her role in two animated projects supported by NFTs, Gimmicks and Stoner Cats, on the episode. The episodes would not have been able to be made in the usual TV market, according to the actress, and Gimmicks is a "choose your own adventure"-style show that ends each episode with a cliffhanger.

