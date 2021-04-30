Mila Kunis REVEALS the horrible advice she gave Ashton Kutcher; Jokes ‘I’ve never been happier to be wrong’

Mila Kunis recently appeared on The Late Show and told host Stephen Colbert that she had some pretty controversial views about investing in Cryptocurrency and Uber, as she advised Ashton Kutcher. Scroll down to see what she said.

Mila Kunis recently admitted and revealed some hilarious advice she had given her husband Ashton Kutcher. The 37-year-old Friends With Benefits actress recently appeared on The Late Show and told host Stephen Colbert about the couple’s investment plans, and an anecdote from when they began dating! Recalling the experience, she said: “Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of like a rideshare … kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,’” Mila said. “I was like, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’”

When Ashton suggested she try out the new operation, which would eventually be known as Uber, and Mila was not very enthusiastic. “I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ Like, I was furious at him,” she said. “Second time, he sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy,’” Mila added. “He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’—this is eight-plus years ago—’it’s called Bitcoin.’”

“And I was like, ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea,’” Mila continued. “And he went, ‘Cool, we’re investing in it.’ So he didn’t listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time.” Ashton ended up ignoring Mila‘s advice and went on to become an early investor in Uber as well as a ground-floor supporter of cryptocurrency. Mila added that now she uses both services and told Stephen, “I’ve never been happier to be wrong!”

Also Read: Mila Kunis REVEALS why she decided to work with hubby Ashton Kutcher again for Super Bowl commercial

Share your comment ×