Mila Kunis says 'never been more proud to be Ukrainian'; Launches fundraiser for refugees with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher released a video on social media where the couple was seen discussing the situation in the former's native country of Ukraine. In the video, Kunis spoke about feeling proud to be a Ukrainian as she urged her fans to helo raise funds for the refugees who are fleeing the country on account of the Russian invasion.

In the video, Kunis started off by saying that while she identifies as a proud American, having moved to the US as a child, she has "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian." Her husband Ashton Kutcher can then be seen adding to it, "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Further in the video, Mila talks about the current situation in Ukraine and says, "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity. Ashton and I have decided to match up to USD 3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise USD 30 million."

Check out Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's video HERE

The actress in the video reveals that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. In the captions of the video shared on Ashton's Instagram account, the couple also provided the necessary link for fans to make their donations. Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ashton had taken to his Twitter account to share a message that said that he was standing in support of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Sean Penn walks miles to the Polish border after abandoning his car in Ukraine amid documentary filming