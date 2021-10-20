​​Mila Kunis shares another BIG parenting secret after spurring the bathing debate

​​Mila Kunis recently looked back at some risky advice she once shared with her kids. While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress was asked about her most memorable parenting moments and her biggest “parenting fail” with her and Ashton Kutcher’s daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 4.

She started: "Well, here's a story that's about to get me in trouble. There was a little kid in my kids' preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter." Mila naturally wondered after listening to her daughter’s conflict, if she pushed the youngster back but to her surprise, soon realised her husband Ashton’s objection to the approach.

"And my daughter's like, 'No!'" Mila recalled. "And I was like, 'Push her back next time. You push her back, and you say, 'No, thank you,' and you walk away.' And I turned around, and I see Ashton's face, and he was like, 'No!'" Mila continued, "I was like, 'Don't push 'em off of a ladder or off a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Stephen? You push 'em back.' I'd say that that's a parenting fail."

This wouldn’t be the first time Mila is criticised about her parenting style, just a few months ago, Ashton and Mila were being dragged for not bathing their children regularly. The trolling came after the couple commented about their family's bathing habits and why they don’t believe in giving regular showers to their children.

