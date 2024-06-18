Milana Vayntrub To Star In Project Hail Mary Alongside Ryan Gosling And Sandra Huller? Here's What Report Says

Milana Vayntrub will star in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary. She'll appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller in this highly anticipated film as per Deadline. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the film, which is based on Andy Weir's novel, the same author who wrote The Martian.

Star-studded cast and crew

Project Hail Mary boasts an impressive lineup of talent both in front and behind the camera. Ryan Gosling will play the lead role of Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher who awakens on a spaceship with no memory of how he arrived. Sandra Hüller, known for her role in Toni Erdmann, is also in the cast. The addition of Milana Vayntrub heightens the film's excitement level.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the directors of The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, are helming the project. Drew Goddard wrote the script, who has previously worked on The Martian and Cloverfield.

Storyline and plot of Project Hail Mary

In Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling's character, Ryland Grace, is sent on a mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe. Grace must complete his mission entirely on his own, as he has no memory of who he is or how he ended up on the spaceship. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mysterious alien who has traveled light years to save his own species from a similar fate.

The film will be shot in IMAX and released theatrically on March 20, 2026. Greig Fraser, an Oscar-winning cinematographer best known for his work on Dune, will handle the film's cinematography.

Production and creative team

Project Hail Mary has a strong production team. Amy Pascal is producing the film through Pascal Pictures, with Ryan Gosling's General Admission and Lord Miller's Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Aditya Sood. Rachel O'Connor of Pascal Pictures and Andy Weir, the author of the original novel, are also listed as producers.

Lucy Kitada and Nikki Baida are the project's executive producers, working with Lord Miller, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Ken Kao, and Patty Whitcher. This lineup of top talent guarantees that Project Hail Mary will be a major production.

