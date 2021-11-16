Miles Teller responds to 'anti vaxxer' backlash after featuring in Taylor Swift's music video

After Taylor Swift released the music video of her song I Bet You Think About Me from Red (Taylor's Version), directed by Blake Lively, fans began to trend Miles Teller who featured in the video and criticised his inclusion calling him an "anti vaxxer." After facing backlash over rumours that he refused to get vaccinated, the actor took to Twitter to clarify the same and stated that he has been vaccinated for a while.

The 37-year-old had made the headlines back in September after reports claimed that Miles had tested positive for COVID-19 after he refused to get vaccinated and it resulted in the halt of the production for his upcoming series The Offer. Although it was then stated by his publicist that the rumours were untrue.

While Teller had not addressed the rumours back then, the actor following the backlash that erupted after Swift's video released on Monday, took to Twitter to share a statement and said, "Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate."

Teller became a trending topic on Monday after he featured as Taylor Swift's love interest in the music video of I Bet You Think About Me, the song that Swift collaborated with Chris Stapleton. In the music video, along with Teller, his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry also appeared as the bride. The Blake Lively directed music video featured Swift crashing Teller's wedding.

