Miles Teller Roped In To Star In An Officer And A Gentleman Remake For Paramount; Read Details Here

Miles Teller will yet again portray the character of an armed force officer in the remake of the 1982 romantic drama An Officer and a Gentleman. According to the sources, the writer of 27 Dresses and The Wedding Date, Dana Fox, has started drafting the remake of the film. The original character in the 80s film was portrayed by Richard Gere, and the script was written by Matt Johnson.

The original movie proved to be a massive hit at the box office and was well acclaimed by the critics, too. An Officer and a Gentleman went on to be nominated in six categories at the Academy Awards and won two of them.

What was the plot of An Officer and a Gentleman?

The film's narrative focuses on Gere's character, a disturbed young man who enlists in the Army. While he navigates his life through the ups and downs of the Academy, the officer finds himself at a crossroads, unsure of what path to choose. In the middle of the crosswinds, Gere's character falls in love with a girl, played by Debra Winger, who is on the other side of the tracks. In pursuing the girl, Louis Gossett Jr.'s rigid Marine sergeant is another obstacle for Gere's character to overcome.

As for the numbers at the box office, Taylor Hackford's directorial made nearly $130 million grossing at the domestic box office in 1982, which in today’s time is equivalent to $420 million.

Advertisement

In the awards section, Louis Gossett Jr. bagged the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, while the movie also won the Best Original Song for Up Where We Belong.

ALSO READ: Miles Teller’s Workout Routine And Diet for a Ripped Physique

Miles Teller’s upcoming projects

Apart from signing the film with Paramount, Teller will appear alongside Anya Taylor Joy in the romantic action film The George. The thriller will be directed by Scott Derrickson and stream on Apple TV+ in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Netflix drama Spiderhead opposite Chris Hemsworth, and before that, Teller performed the role of the late Al Ruddy in the documentary drama The Offer. Speaking of donning the uniform in the 1982 remake, it ain’t new for the Spectacular Now actor, as he has played the role of an Air Force officer alongside Tom Cruise and Glen Powell in Top Gun: Maverick.

The release date for the remake of An Officer and A Gentleman has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Martin Scorsese Working On Creating Life of Jesus and Frank Sinatra Biopic; Jennifer Lawrence Miles Teller And More May Get On Board