Miley Cyrus admits feeling like she ‘would die’ if she didn’t have a partner; Gets real on finding purpose

During the 2021 BottleRock festival in Napa, California, Miley Cyrus recently covered Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” which was originally sung by The Chantels, and during Miley’s performance the pop icon opened up about making mistakes in the past and how she defines herself.

In a clip via YouTube, after appearing on stage, Miley had something to say to the crowd before she started singing. In a candid speech, she said: “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain. Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild… That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now. And so I want everyone to be patient – nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of f**king effort and resilience.”

She also reflected on her past relationship, saying: “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner. If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time.”

“I’m just so fortunate to be a musician,” Cyrus concluded.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus REVEALS losing her & Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home affected their marriage: I always will love him