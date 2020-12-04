Miley Cyrus ADMITS ‘I don’t even miss you’ lyrics are about Liam Hemsworth: It’s how I felt for a moment

Miley Cyrus recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and admitted that the lyrics “I don’t even miss you” from her song WTF Do I Know are about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her new music and how the song WTF Do I Know is about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The 28-year-old singer is on the new episode of The Howard Stern Show and she was asked about some specific lyrics in the song. “You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I and I don’t even miss you,” Miley sings on the track.

Miley explained that when she writes her music, it’s sometimes about what she’s just feeling for a second. “WTF Do I Know, it’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment. That works as some sort of protective armour and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way… a record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that is magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time,” Miley said.

Miley said the “I don’t even miss you” lyric was indeed about Liam “in that minute.” “Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier,” she said. “Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”

In case you missed it, a source close to Liam recently reacted to Miley’s previous comments about their failed marriage. In particular, Miley said “there was too much conflict…When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.” Recently, a source via ET revealed that Liam is not upset or bothered by what Miley said, and he’s focused on his relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

“Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella,” a source told ET. “He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

