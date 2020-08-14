  1. Home
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson call it quits after dating for 10 months; Details Inside

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's breakup news surfaced just hours before Miley's first single release from her upcoming album, "Midnight Sky."
Lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have gone their separate ways and broken up after dating for less than a year, multiple reports revealed. The news came in the wee hours of Friday (local time) as E!News confirmed that the much-in love couple had called it quits after 10 months. The news surfaced just hours before Miley is all set to release the first single from her upcoming album, "Midnight Sky."

As per reports, Cody Simpson was the first to initiate the split and it happened a few weeks ago. Miley and Cody had started dating in October 2019 shortly after Miley's summer romance with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter came to an end. However, the reason for Miley and Cody's breakup remains unclear. 

The split definitely comes as a surprise as just last week Cody had shared a selfie with the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer while sitting in his car. “In love with my best friend,” Cody wrote alongside his photo with Miley. Speaking about their relationship earlier, Cody had revealed that he was happy with the star. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Appearing on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Aussie musician had said, "We keep each other in a good place. That's what's really healthy about it and I think that's the first time I've had that in a relationship. We're very, very much on the same page." In the last 10 months, the couple have indulged in serious social media PDA making their fans gush. 

Miley really need to focus on herself in order to get some insight of why her relationships are getting so messy and short lived! Poor girl

