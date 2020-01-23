Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share that they are not ready to have a kid yet

Singer Miley Cyrus boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.
2389 reads Mumbai
Miley Cyrus,Hollywood,Cody SimpsonMiley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share that they are not ready to have a kid yet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, reports eonline.com.

"it's great. We're amazing. No complaints," he said.

When host Kyle Sandilands asked Simpson about his plans about having babies with Miley, Simpson laughed and said: "None yet, mate."

The two were recently spotted cuddling up together while enjoying a trip to Zuma Beach in Miami.

Miley came forward about her romance with Simpson on October 4 last year, just two months after announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth in August.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement