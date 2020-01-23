Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share that they are not ready to have a kid yet

Singer Miley Cyrus boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.

On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, reports eonline.com.

"it's great. We're amazing. No complaints," he said.

When host Kyle Sandilands asked Simpson about his plans about having babies with Miley, Simpson laughed and said: "None yet, mate."

The two were recently spotted cuddling up together while enjoying a trip to Zuma Beach in Miami.

Miley came forward about her romance with Simpson on October 4 last year, just two months after announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth in August.

Credits :IANS

Read More