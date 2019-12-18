Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson taking a HUGE step in their relationship with new music? Deets Inside

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all set to collaborate on some new music. The Wrecking Ball singer has reportedly filed for legal documents requesting for the ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.

There is no denying that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have mind-blowing chemistry. But it seems like the lovebirds want to record their chemistry on tape. Over the past few weeks, fans have been wondering if Miley and Cody would ever collaborate on a song. With Cody teasing the arrival of a possible music album earlier this month, fans began speculating over Miley's vocals featuring in the album. Turns out, the Wrecking Ball singer is going to walk into the recording studio and create some music with her lover boy.

As per a TMZ report, Miley's company has filed for legal documents requesting for the ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot. If this wasn't enough to ignite the fire, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account which is following just two people: Miley and Cody. The Instagram activity has just fueled the speculations of the possible collaboration.

The international outlet revealed that the trademark would "cover entertainment services, which includes live music performances by a band and live performances by a professional singer, musician and entertainer." While the couple has been tight-lipped about the recent development, Cody did speak to E! News earlier this month and tease a possible collaboration with his lady love.

"We're looking at it. We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album's] going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar," he said, referring to his upcoming album.

Do you want to see Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson collaborate for a song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More