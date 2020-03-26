Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson welcome a new furry friend amidst quarantine; See Pics

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share a quarantine selfie as they cuddle with their adopted puppy dog, Bo.

Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson are giving shelter to a rescued puppy dog amidst quarantine. Affectionately calling him as Bo, Miley and Cody seem to have a fun social distancing phase owing to the arrival of their new furry friend. The little dog made his debut on Cody Simpson's Instagram a day ago. The Australian singer took to his social media handle and introduced Boo to his Instafam as he shared a few videos and an adorable picture of himself and Miley cuddling with their new doggo.

"Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone," read Cody Simpson's caption. The picture looks nothing less than a family portrait as Miley, Cody and Bo snuggle together on the grass. We can't deny, Bo is quite a poser! as the little four-legged creature is seen looking straight into the camera while Miley and Cody click pictures of him. The puppy stood amidst Cody's guitar and amp setup as he posed for a snap. Another picture shows him lazing around on the couch by an acoustic guitar, in front of a typewriter.

Check it out:

Baby Bo gets his name from Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The country music stalwart was given the nickname Bo in his high school. Miley adopted Bo from Melissa Bacelar, the owner of The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City. She featured as the special guest on Miley's Instagram Live show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley, which was launched to lift up the mood of fans during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It was on her show where she revealed the origin of Bo's name.

Credits :Instagram

