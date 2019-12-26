Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon celebrate first Christmas together with singer's family; See Pics

. Cody joined Miley and her family for a big Christmas meal and some music. The event came just a day after Miley and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalised their divorce.

Lovers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon are putting all quashing all the rumours with their holiday photos. The couple, who sent social media into a tizzy after Cody was spotted in a New York city bar with a group of women, came together for Christmas and celebrated it by spending time with the pop star's family. Cody joined Miley and her family for a big Christmas meal and some music. The event came just a day after Miley and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalised their divorce.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer shared an adorable family photo featuring herself, her sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braisonand Trace along with parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. The caption on Miley's post cracked up many as it read, "Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family."

On her Instagram Story, the singer shared a a group shot which featured boyfriend Cody Simpson. “Merry Xmas” Miley wrote on the black and white photo, which shows the family and Cody posing alongside the Christmas tree. Meanwhile, Cody too revealed his Christmas gift for Miley as he posted a close-up of it -- a gold skull necklace. He wrote, "Museum quality for my queen."

Check out photos from Miley and Cody's first Christmas together:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce settlement came a day after their first wedding anniversary. The couple had announced their split earlier this year in August just seven months after tying the knot on 23 December 2018. Since then, Miley has been in two relationships while Liam is reportedly dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

Credits :Instagram

Read More